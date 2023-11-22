Today, Wednesday 22 November, the Lower House elections will take place. Once again, residents of The Hague can visit the ‘most beautiful polling station in the Netherlands’: Kunstmuseum Den Haag.

Anyone coming to vote at the museum will receive free admission to all exhibitions during the museum’s opening hours (between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The polling station at the museum will be open from 7.30am to 9pm.

Hague voters can vote in the Hall of Honour of the beautiful Art Deco building designed by H.P. Berlage.

After voting, they can immerse themselves in the rich history of British fashion at the popular Royals & Rebels – British Fashion exhibition between 10am and 5pm.

Or get to know Hilma af Klint, a contemporary of Piet Mondrian, in the exhibition Hilma af Klint & Piet Mondrian – Life Forms.

Of course, the permanent exhibitions The Wonder of Delftware, Mondrian & De Stijl and Discover Modern can also be admired.

If you are eligible to vote, you should have received a “stempas” in the post.

