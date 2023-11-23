This week, the Netherlands elected a new government.
Extensive news coverage has surrounded this, alongside many personal posts on major social media channels.
For many internationals in The Hague this can be of great interest, but also difficult to follow, especially if you are not yet fluent in Dutch.
Dutch News has a range of excellent articles in English to keep you up to date here:
https://www.dutchnews.nl/category/election-2023/
To highlight a few:
- In Alienating foreigners won’t do the new government any favours Dutch News editor Robin Pascoe offers a valuable perspective for internationals in the Netherlands
Far right PVV win is an earthquake: what the Dutch papers say gives English-speakers a good summary of how the Dutch press is reporting results.
Big cities buck national trend with wins for GroenLinks/PvdA: A round up of percentages of the top parties in major cities, including The Hague
