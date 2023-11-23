This week, the Netherlands elected a new government.

Extensive news coverage has surrounded this, alongside many personal posts on major social media channels.

For many internationals in The Hague this can be of great interest, but also difficult to follow, especially if you are not yet fluent in Dutch.

Dutch News has a range of excellent articles in English to keep you up to date here:

https://www.dutchnews.nl/category/election-2023/

To highlight a few:

