The gemeente’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show WILL now take place on the Hofvijver and not in Wijkpark De Verademing. Three weeks ago it was announced that this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show, would move to Wijkpark De Verademing. The move was the result of the municipal council wanting the fireworks show to be organized in a different part of the city every year.

However, there has been a lot of resistance to the fireworks show among the residents and park users. Hence the Mayor Jan van Zanen has decided that at this short notice the only feasible option is to return to the Hofvijer.

“