Going into the game ADO were sat in 4th place with 27 points but poised to take 2nd place should results go their way. ADO had struggled with form however and were going into the game with a draw and a defeat in their last 2 games, so were hoping to reclaim there place as promotion contenders with another win at the B!NGOAL Stadion on this cold Monday evening against Jong Utrecht. The 15th placed away side were full of confidence after coming off the back of their last game with a 2-0 win against play-off hopefuls de Graafschap and were looking to propel themselves up the Eerste Divisie table with a good win against Den Haag. The scene was set between 2 entertaining teams, and the match did certainly not disappoint.

ADO immediately started the game off strong, dominating possession from the outset and were soon in front after a one-two by Van der Sande with Veerman, after Van der Sande received the ball back, about 14 yards out, he struck the ball perfectly into the bottom left corner and past the helpless Raatsie in goal for Utrecht. Putting the home side 1 up after just 13 minutes. Jong Utrecht responded however and only some pieces of excellent shot-stopping by ADO goalkeeper Niekema could prevent the away side from drawing level. ADO pushed for a second and after a great ball in by Christensen, that found Van der Sande for both his and ADO’s second goal of the night, ADO were 2-0 up after 36 minutes played. Confidence was evidently waning among the Utrecht players and ADO smelled blood, looking to put an end to the game before half time. Just minutes after Van der Sande’s second, ADO’s goal scorer put in a searching ball to the back post which was headed superbly by Ideho after beating his man to put ADO 3-0 up. Then, inexplicably, almost immediately after the restart a long ball was played through to ADO’s main man of the night, Van der Sande, who calmly controlled the ball and hit what can only be described as a majestic shot from just inside the box, and with a tight angle, into the bottom left corner. 3 goals had been scored in a mere 4 minutes, there was a sense of delirium in the stands with many not believing what they had seen, such an immense display of footballing prowess by ADO that would certainly not cease until Utrecht were mercifully offered fulltime. Fortunately for Jong Utrecht that would be ADO’s last goal of the half and both sides entered the half time break with a definite sense of disbelief.

Jong Utrecht managed to regroup following the half time whistle and were defensively sound throughout the early to mid parts of the second half with neither side getting any clear cut chances, apart from a penalty shout for Jong Utrecht which was soon dismissed by the referee. On the 73rd minute however, the away side’s defence broke and a rebound fell to Van Mieghem in the box and he made no mistake in blasting the ball home from 8 yards. ADO were now 5 up with 17 minutes still to play. Merely 2 minutes later a ball in was played into the box and somehow Sellouki managed to direct the ball goal-wards and into the net to put 6 on the scoreboard with 75 minutes played. It looked like a repeat of the first half could be on with the ADO looking for more, but unfortunately the home side couldn’t add to their 6 goal margin and the game ended 6-0 to ADO.

ADO fans and Eerste Divisie pundits alike will likely be shocked by this result, but to the former it will come as a welcome one with the home side clearly putting their stamp on this division and have definitely seemed to have bounced back since their 2-1 home loss to Cambuur. Not only should ADO fans be optimistic with regards to the score line but also the mentality of the players and the sheer creativity and tactical prowess that has been shown by this ADO squad and many regard Darije Kalezic’s (the ADO manager) contribution as key in unlocking the potential of this side. Thanks to this riveting fixture the away side are still in 15th after the teams around them lost but their goal difference has taken a hit. Similarly ADO are still in 4th place as all 3 of the teams above them won (Willem II, Roda JC, FC Emmen). Despite the lack of movement in the table ADO will undoubtedly be happy with this result and will now look ahead to their next fixture, Helmond Sport away. However, their eyes will ultimately be set for Friday the 8th of December when ADO are set to face arguably their toughest opponent yet as they welcome league leaders Willem II to the B!NGOAL Stadium, a game which has already been described as a 6 pointer, will unquestionably be a key game if ADO are to push for the coveted automatic promotion spots.