Tonight’s The Hague Pearl on Den Haag FM is Choir Conductor Marcela Obermeister Shasha who has been decorated for her services to culture and music in the Netherlands.

Dutchbuzz will be talking about Christmas theatre productions and the wonderful Repair Café at 21.00 on DHFM 92.0 tonight.

Listen live: https://cdn.denhaagfm.nl/luisterenhome/denhaagfm.html

More about DutchBuzz: https://dutchbuzz.nl/

Whether you are new to The Hague or have been here for years, DutchbuzZ is here to help you feel like this is your city. In our weekly radio broadcast, we tell you, in English, what is happening around you, and how you can make the most of your time here.