The process of forming a new government gets off to an inauspicious start when Geert Wilders’s candidate to canvas the 15 parties turns out to have some undisclosed dodgy dealings. Geert can’t find a partner, Pieter is bickering about the prenups, Dilan just wants to be friends and Caroline is urging them to give it another try. Away from the negotiations, asylum seekers get the right to work more than half the year and solve the housing crisis, while shopping bills continue to defy falling inflation. The most famous Dutch women’s coach plots the downfall of her former charges with her new team across the North Sea. And we look at whether Amsterdam’s campaign to purge British tourists from the red light district is paying off.