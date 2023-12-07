The organisers of the Tong Tong Fair recently announced that the Fair will return – once again – to the Malieveld in The Hague from Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June 2024 (ten days) for it’s 64th edition.

Thanks to the commitment of the Forestry Commission, the cultural event will return to its familiar spot, on the Malieveld.

“It’s great news for us and for all lovers of the Tong Tong Fair,” said Siem Boon, director Tong Tong Fair.

The Tong Tong Fair stems from the Pasar Malam Tong-Tong/Besar (1959) and is the largest Eurasian fair in the world. The event is a sensory stimulating blend of cultural festival, exhibition and food fest rolled into one, held in an archipelago of tents and stands.

Organisers have reflected on the past 63rd edition, which took place from 31 August 2023 to 10 September 2023, with mixed feelings. The prolonged heatwave and competition with other events in September depressed visitor numbers. The biggest impact was the blockade and demonstration by Extinction Rebellion during the last weekend of the Tong Tong Fair. In 2023, 55,000 people still visited the event.

Talks continue for a venue in May 2025 and beyond. The aim is to announce the date and venue for 2025 at the 64th Tong Tong Fair.

More information on the programme and ticket sales for Tong Tong Fair 2024 will be announced soon.

Featured photo: © Arenda Oomen