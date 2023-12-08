In the first half of 2023, 78 percent of the population aged 12 years or older said they had made an online purchase reports Statistics Netherlands (CBS), based on their latest survey on ICT usage by households and individuals.

This is more than one year previously, and comparable to the numbers of 2021. Sales of digital products and services have increased slightly relative to 2022, while the sale of physical goods has hardly changed.

Forty-three percent of online shoppers had complaints relating to the purchase. In 2021, when people were also asked about complaints, this was 56 percent.

This survey is carried out annually from April to June inclusive. Approximately 6 thousand people aged 12 years or older participate in the survey. In 2023, approximately 12.1 million people indicated they had bought something online during the three months preceding the survey. Particularly 25 to 34-year olds shopped online (93 percent), while among people aged 75 and over this was 36 percent.

More tickets for concerts, cinema or theatre sold online

The share of people purchasing tickets for a film, concert or a cultural event online rose from 38 percent in 2022 to 42 percent in 2023. Of the people aged 12 and over, 48 percent bought films or series via a streaming service, or as downloads. That is similar to 2022. More people bought internet or mobile phone subscriptions, or music via a streaming service or as downloads than one year previously.

Online purchase of physical goods remained unchanged

Fifty-seven percent of the population aged 12 years or older bought clothes, sportswear, shoes or accessories such as bags and jewellery via the internet. As a result, these items topped the list of most purchased online products. This was also the case in 2022, but then these products were purchased online less often than in 2023. Slightly over 40 percent of people ordered meals online from a restaurant, fast food chain or caterer. This was also the case in 2022.

Furthermore, around a quarter of people aged 12 years and over bought cosmetics, sports equipment, furniture, home accessories or foodstuffs via the internet, again comparable to one year previously.

In 2023, online purchases of furniture, computers, electronics, printed books, meals and food were lower than in 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most complaints concern late delivery, but fewer than two years previously

Of those who shopped online, 43 percent had complaints. Unlike in 2022, respondents were asked about this in 2021, when 56 percent reported experiencing problems with online shopping. The most frequently mentioned complaint was late delivery of the ordered products: 33 percent complained about this, as against 40 percent in 2021.

Other frequently mentioned complaints were technical problems when ordering or paying, difficulty in finding information about warranty and legal rights, and problems in filing a complaint or the fact that the complaint was not handled properly.

Source and more information: https://www.cbs.nl/en-gb/news/2023/49/nearly-8-in-10-people-shop-online-in-2023