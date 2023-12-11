As the coalition talks hobble towards the start line, a new parliament of fresh faces is sworn in. But only after the old gang gets together for one last job: solving the mystery of some missing votes in Tilburg. The Brabant city is also the scene of some surreal footballing scenes as the orange Lionesses edge out the white ones in the Nations League. The Dutch government is taken to court over its supply of fighter jet parts to Israel, while the Red Cross is called in again to fix the problems in Ter Apel refugee centre. Reports suggest the Netherlands narrowly avoided being invaded by Boris Johnson, who wanted to get his hands on its vaccine stocks. Plus Amsterdam’s plans for the mother of all circle parties, Rotterdam’s contribution to world heritage and the contenders for the Dutch word of the year.