Rijkswaterstaat is replacing the lighting in the Sijtwendetunnel in Leidschendam-Voorburg from 4 February to 18 May 2024. To keep the tunnel safe and avoid breakdowns and delays, it is important to replace the entire lighting system.

One of the six tunnel sections will be closed each time. The work will take place on weekdays, including during the day. At weekends, the tunnel will be open. Road users will be diverted and should allow an extra journey time of 10 to 30 minutes.

The Sijtwendetunnel consists of three separate tunnels; the Vliettunnel, Parktunnel and Spoortunnel. The work will be carried out in phases, with one of the three tunnels being closed in one driving direction each time. The intersections between the tunnels will remain open to traffic. We will start with the tunnel tubes towards The Hague. This will be followed by the ones towards the A4 motorway.

From 4 December 2023, preparatory work will already take place in the corridors between the tunnel tubes. These will cause virtually no disruption to the surrounding area or traffic. On 7, 8, 14 and 21 December there will be night-time closures of (parts of) the Sijtwendetunnel.

We will start replacing the lighting on Sunday 4 February 2024. This work is expected to take seven weeks in each direction. The work will take place from Sunday evening 9pm to Saturday morning 6am. In consultation with stakeholders, it has been decided to work during the week and keep the tunnel open during the weekend due to the accessibility of Westfield Mall of the Netherlands.

https://www.rijkswaterstaat.nl/wegen/projectenoverzicht/n14-vervanging-verlichting-sijtwendetunnel

