The 21 aldermen of Economy of the Rotterdam The Hague Metropolitan Region have decided to invest nearly a million euros in strengthening regional business parks.

MRDH (De Metropoolregio Rotterdam Den Haag) board member Aart Jan Spoon: “We are taking the lead in the development of regional business parks. Space for expansion of business parks in our metropolitan region is limited. At the same time, existing companies are looking for expansion opportunities and there are also new companies keen to establish themselves in the Rotterdam-The Hague metropolitan region. Therefore, we are committed to using business parks more efficiently. The challenge now is to implement the ambitions to make business parks future-proof. Together, we can make this happen. Through four financial contributions, we are taking important first steps to realise our ambitions.”

Plaspoelpolder and Westvlietweg business parks

The Plaspoelpolder (Rijswijk) and Westvlietweg (The Hague) business parks will receive €560,000. To this end, the two municipalities involved are deploying Industrieschap Plaspoelpolder, for which they adopted a €6 million investment agenda earlier this year. This substantial boost ensures that new innovative ideas, such as multi-storey business premises, can be developed. It also gives an extra impetus to take up the transformations of obsolete real estate. The extra financial impulse also provides opportunities for restructuring and sustainability. In addition, extra capacity will be hired to work with entrepreneurs on desired future developments at both business parks.

Schieovers business park

Together with the adjacent TU Delft Campus, the Schieoevers business park is being developed into Innovation District Delft (IDD). This business park is being transformed into a working-residential area with space for housing and (new) industry. Delft has all the ingredients for a successful innovation district, but the approach requires long-term cooperation and a programme-based approach. The MRDH is now allocating €130,000 and is intended as a contribution to the IDD programme, on which the municipality of Delft, province, MRDH, TU Delft and the Schieoevers Business Circle are working together.

Halfweg-Molenwatering business park

To strengthen one of the largest business parks in Nissewaard, Halfweg-Molenwatering, €106,500 has been made available to explore opportunities for intensification and better utilisation of the site. The municipality of Nissewaard is investing the same amount. The quality of the business park is to be improved and there will be room for growth of companies focusing on the future of the port industrial complex, for example. The success of this pilot depends on the cooperation of the property owners.

Klappolder business park

Business park Klappolder in the municipality of Lansingerland was mainly home to horticulture-related logistics and distribution companies. Partly due to the arrival of Zalando and the closure of the Royal Flora Holland and Greenery auctions, the nature of the business park is changing. To give more direction and secure the future of Klappolder, €71,430 is being made available by the MRDH for a Klappolder 2050 task study. In this case, too, the municipality of Lansingerland is investing in the project itself.

The various investments will fulfil the regional ambition to actively make better use of and stimulate a quality impulse for existing sites, as included in the Business Sites Strategy MRDH 2023-2030 and the Strategic Agenda 2023-2026.