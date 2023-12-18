Both sets of fans knew that this game was a six-pointer, a chance for either side to leapfrog the other and push for the automatic spots for promotion to the Eredivisie. Breda were in 6th place going into the game on 31 points, level with ADO in 4th who led them by a margain of 2 on goal difference. 3rd place FC Emmen were in reach of both sides, a loss from Emmen and a draw at the B!NGOAL Stadion would mean both sides would move up a place. However, there would be no settling for draws in this fixture as both sides were aiming to secure a top two spot. In second was Roda JC on 35 points and Willem II were in first with 39 points. A draw simply wouldn’t do if either side wanted to close the gap and aim for automatic promotion. NAC Bred went into the game with confidence and good form, having been undefeated in their last 5 and won their last 4 fixtures on the trot. Notably including a 4 – 1 win against Maastricht and a 5 – 0 win against Jong PSV, both away from home. ADO would need to be careful in defense to try to mitigate the free-flowing attack of NAC. The home side meanwhile had been inconsistent in the last few fixtures with a 1 – 1 draw against the league leaders Willem II, a 3 – 2 loss against mid-table Helmond Sport, and a staggering 6 – 0 win at home against Jong Utrecht all adding to a cautious but confident approach to this fixture under the lights in Den Haag.

As the game kicked off it was clear that neither side were willing to commit too many men forward in the early stages of the game. Resulting in a rather cagey start to the match with no real chances being created. That was until the 8th minute when, from an NAC counter-attack, the ball was squared on the edge of the box to Kuijpers who took the ball well and struck it low and hard into the bottom right corner for what should’ve been a confident parry by ADO goalkeeper Tim Coremans but a lapse in judgment from the Breda born shot-stopper saw the ball slip through his outstretched gloves and into the net. Sending the away fans into delirium as Breda were 1 – 0 up with just 8 minutes played. ADO didn’t let this affect the way they played though, and they stuck to their game plan. Which proved to be very effective as merely 4 minutes after the opener, a ball over the top found Van Mieghem who made a lovely turn and laid the ball off to Veerman who cheekily chipped NAC goalkeeper, Kortsmit, to level the scores once again. ADO were looking dangerous now and the chances piled on for the home side. Just 10 minutes after the leveller, Ideho played a lovely through ball to Veerman who once again put the ball in the back of the net. The goal, however, didn’t stand as the ADO number 9 had been ruled fractionally offside by the smallest of margins. Agonizing for the home side, but it was clear more chances would come. That key chance would come in the 24th minute after a lovely ball over the top by Esajas found ADOs man on form: Daryl Van Mieghem, who lobbed the Kortsmit with a first-time volley that sailed the ball into the net to put the home side in front and send the B!NGOAL Stadion into raptures. The home side had certainly settled into this game well, especially after conceding early, and they continued to dominate the game in possession and chances. However, in the 37thminute, there was a breakaway by NAC, resulting in a 2 on 1. Kuijpers chose not to square the ball and instead cut inside and fired a weak shot a Coremans which was easily saved by ADO’s new shot-stopper. This would prove to be NAC’s last chance of the half, but the home side weren’t finished just yet. The ball was played out wide to Ideho who ran the ball to the by-line and fired in a low, driven cross that was rifled into the roof of the net by Van Mieghem. Giving ADO a 2-goal cushion after 43 minutes and added to his goal tally for the season yet again. The home side saw out the remainder of the half well and the score was 3 – 1 to ADO going into the half-time break.

A good defensive setup and mindset by ADO meant that they went through the second half conceding minimal chances to Breda. The first major chance for Breda in the second half fell to Englishman Matthew Garbett who failed to header the ball on target from 2 yards out after a ball was floated into the box from out wide. A final chance for either side fell to Breda in the 77th minute where Breda striker Tom Boere found himself with a chance to volley the ball home, but a good block from Daryl Werker saw his shot fail to hit the target. ADO saw out the rest of the half well and the game finished a comfortable 3 – 1 to the home side.

After this promising result by ADO, they now find themselves in 3rd place with 34 points, 4 points behind Roda JC’s automatic promotion spot. The home side will be undoubtedly pleased with this result against strong opposition and will now look ahead to their future games to try to secure more points and move further up the table. ADO’s next game is a break from the Eerste Divisie schedule as they will host Eredivisie opposition in Sparta Rotterdam, on Wednesday the 20th of December in the KNVB Cup. After that ADO will return to league fixtures as they are set to play Jong AZ on the 23rd of December, the last game before the Christmas break. So, ADO will look to finish off the festive season with at least a win against Alkmaar that could see them move within 1 point of Roda JC, should other results go their way.

Final Score:

ADO: 3 (Veerman 13’ Van Mieghem 24’, 43’)

NAC: 1 (Kuijpers 8’)

Man of the Match: Henk Veerman

Article: Seth Baker

Photo credit: Mateo Kaiser