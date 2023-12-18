The country can and must be governed, coalition scout Ronald Plasterk said after handing in his homework, but who wants to govern the country like this? Pieter Omtzigt still has serious doubts about the PVV’s relationship with the constitution, Dilan Yesilgöz doesn’t want the VVD to join a coalition and Caroline van der Plas is already fed up with all the bickering. Yesilgöz started a constitutional binfire in parliament when she called on the Senate to drop a migration law drawn up by her VVD colleague, Eric van der Burg, supported by the cabinet, including herself, and passed by the Tweede Kamer. Germany says a man from Rotterdam linked to Hamas was part of a Berlin-based plot to attack Jewish sites in Europe. Rembrandt’s smallest portraits go on display in the Rijksmuseum after being authenticated. And we sign off for the holiday season by asking how many people will be getting coronavirus for Christmas, after hospitals report a surge in cases.