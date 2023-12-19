The start-up phase in the experiment with a controlled cannabis supply chain experiment was officially launched in a coffee shop in Breda recently by health minister Ernst Kuipers and mayors Paul Depla and Theo Weterings of Breda and Tilburg respectively. As of 15 November 2023, coffee shops in these two cities can sell cannabis grown by controlled suppliers. They may also continue with the tolerated sale of illegally produced cannabis products. The initiative for the start-up phase came from mayors Depla and Wetering. Health minister Ernst Kuipers and justice minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius gave the go-ahead for a small-scale start of the experiment.

Minister Kuipers: It’s good that we’re able to launch the start-up phase of the controlled cannabis supply chain experiment. Regulating the cannabis supply chain will give us better insight into the origin and quality of the products sold. We’ll also be able to better inform consumers about the effects and health risks of cannabis use.

During the start-up phase growers, coffee shop owners, transporters and supervisory authorities will gain experience with the supply and sale of controlled cannabis, supervision of this trade, provision of secure transport and use of the track & trace system. Coffee shops in Breda and Tilburg may have up to 500 grams of controlled products in stock as well as 500 grams of illegally produced cannabis under the toleration policy during the start-up phase, which is set to last a maximum of six months. The existing toleration policy will remain in force in all other municipalities in the Netherlands, including those participating in the experiment.

Monitoring during the start-up phase

Developments will be monitored closely during the start-up phase. Insights will be shared with all participating municipalities and be used to optimise processes and systems, so that the transitional phase will go as smoothly as possible. The start-up phase may be stopped prematurely if any threat to public order or safety arises.

Extra focus on prevention

Certain risks are associated with the use of cannabis, even that produced by controlled suppliers under this experiment. The experiment therefore puts extra focus on prevention. Product packaging and labels must meet strict requirements. Consumers will also receive an information leaflet that explains what the effects and health risks of cannabis use are.

