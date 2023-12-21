Sing along this holiday season with the Aftermovie of the Christmas Sing Along 2023 in the Atrium The Hague!

Sunday evening 17 December was the seventh edition of the Christmas Sing-Along in a sold-out Atrium The Hague, City Hall.

With Gregor Bak, Francis van Broekhuizen, Music ensemble Uzory, theatre fanfare Kunst voor het Volk led by Sarif Tribou, the 350 choir members, the 1,100 visitors and the online visitors via the Livestream, it was a Christmas event to remember!

Music ensemble Uzory had come over from Ukraine especially for the Christmas Sing-Along. The Christmas choir and visitors collectively raised a donation amounting to over 3,000 euros for Uzory.

The Aftermovie of the Christmas Sing-ALong in the Atrium The Hague was produced by cuecreative.nl in cooperation with the creator and organiser of the Christmas Sing-Along Foundation Atrium City Hall and can be seen on the YouTube channel:

We wish you happy holidays and a beautiful cultural 2024!