The general board of the Rotterdam The Hague Metropolitan Region (MRDH) has agreed to earmark €145 million for public transport operations until 2030.

This will give regional transport operators RET, HTM and EBS the financial perspective they asked for. On 15 November, the 21 MRDH Mobility aldermen already agreed to the plans.

Metro, bus and tram are indispensable in the daily lives of people who live, work, study or recreate in the metropolitan region.

The MRDH’s recently adopted Strategic Agenda therefore focuses on strengthening public transport. The growth in the number of inhabitants and the need to realise sustainable transport means that active and collective forms of mobility are stimulated.

Recovery of public transport is a priority

After years of growth, public transport has come under pressure in recent years. The corona crisis and the energy crisis took a toll on public transport.

There are still fewer passengers on public transport, resulting in less revenue for transport companies. This is another reason why it is important to ensure a solid financial basis for public transport companies.

Article & Image source: MRDH