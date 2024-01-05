The municipality is carrying out work on the pump cellars and sewers of the Utrechtsebaan from 7 January until 3 February 2024.

Repair of pump cellars

During the renovation of the Utrechtsebaan in 2022, two pump cellars were damaged. These pump cellars ensure the drainage of rainwater. The cellars were repaired with a temporary solution at the time and it is now necessary to carry out this full repair. The municipality will carry out this work from Sunday 7 January to Saturday 3 February 2024.

Night work

The work will take place at different times. There will also be night work on Utrechtsebaan.

Sewer renovation

At exit 3, part of the sewer needs to be renewed. For this, it is necessary to first examine the condition of the sewer. This will be carried out during the night of 13-14 December. The sewer will then be renovated by inserting a new plastic pipe into the existing sewer. It is then not necessary to break open the new asphalt. The municipality will carry out this work from Friday 16 to Monday 19 February 2024.

Construction nuisance

Work is always accompanied by nuisance, such as noise or traffic nuisance. This requires patience and flexibility from local residents. The municipality and the contractors try to limit nuisance as much as possible. Due to unforeseen circumstances (e.g. bad weather or obstacles in the road), work may also take place at weekends or on other nights.

Asphalt replacement

The Utrechtsebaan (A12) is renewed between slip road 1 Den Haag-Centrum (the junction with Zuid Hollandlaan, S101/N44) and slip road 3 Bezuidenhout. The asphalt on this section of Utrechtsebaan was laid on a concrete base. This surface was about 50 years old and was beginning to deteriorate. The municipality repaired the concrete and replaced the asphalt in the 1st half of 2022. The walls and traffic systems were also repaired. The road can now last for decades again.

Highlights

12,500 tonnes of asphalt removed

16,000 tonnes of new asphalt applied

15 km of new markings/lines installed

