Nominate a loved one for a complimentary dinner who could use a great start of 2024

On Friday, January 26, 2024, LEO’s International Flavors celebrates its second anniversary. To mark this two-year milestone, the Leonardo Royal Hotel Den Haag Promenade is organizing an initiative for anyone who could use some cheering up. Therefore, the restaurant encourages everyone to nominate someone with a remarkable story. Someone who could use a good start to the new year and deserves a complimentary dinner.

Those interested can nominate a loved one until Sunday, January 21, 2024 (based on availability) via the contact form on the LEO’s International Flavors website. Each nominated person may also bring a guest. Those who have been successful in their nomination will be notified by Tuesday January 23rd. Then, dozens of guests will gather at the restaurant to momentarily forget all the worries of the past year.

In honor of the anniversary, Chef Sido de Brabander has created a special 4-course Birthday menu. Think of their famous Sticky Chicken, Moqueca and Gamba’s Pil Pil. This menu will be available for ordering from January 26 to January 28. Furthermore, starting from the new year, LEO’s International Flavors will introduce a new sushi and cocktail workshop. The restaurant is open daily from 12:00 to 21:30. For more information, visit: www.leosinternationalflavors.com.

Thomas Kortleve, General Manager of Leonardo Royal Hotel Den Haag Promenade, eagerly welcomes all nominated guests: “I am incredibly proud of the two-year anniversary of LEO’s International Flavors. This year, we celebrate it with a group of extraordinary people. People who, due the past year, could use some cheering up. Nothing connects us as humans more than a shared table, where flavors come together and stories are shared. Sometimes, a meal is not just food but an outreaching hand, an encouraging gesture to show that someone deserves a moment to enjoy.”

Kortleve continues: “Our strength lies in creating an experience that resonates. We see a wonderful trend where more and more guests, even beyond the walls of our hotel, find their way to our restaurant. It’s not just the taste that brings them here, but also the promise of a culinary journey, no matter where someone comes from.”

New sushi and cocktail workshop

Starting this year, LEO’s International Flavors introduces two new workshops to enhance their guests’ culinary skills. Under the guidance of experienced chefs, the sushi workshop acquaints participants with the Japanese fruit yuzu. Subsequently, they learn techniques for preparing sushi rolls. During the cocktail workshop, participants experience the flavors of the signature drink: LEO’s Gin. Alongside the bartenders of LEO’s International Flavors, guests engage in creating their own cocktail and accompanying appatizers. Both workshops offer a hands-on experience and are suitable for groups of 8 to 10 people. For more information, visit the website.

About LEO’s International Flavors The Hague

LEO’s International Flavors is a restaurant concept serving dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world. It focuses on authentic flavors with a personal touch from Chef Sido de Brabander and his team. All menu items are intended for shared dining: smaller portions that guests can share to explore multiple flavors. With a luxurious modern design, the restaurant, bar and lounge at LEO’s create a welcoming atmosphere in a historic lobby. The restaurant concept LEO’s International Flavors has also been available since April 2022 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Amsterdam. For more information and the menu, visit www.leosinternationalflavors.com.

About Leonardo Royal Hotel The Hague Promenade

Leonardo Royal Hotel The Hague Promenade is centrally located in The Hague’s international zone, between the diplomatic corps, Scheveningen beach and the city centre. The hotel offers 178 luxury rooms and suites, restaurant LEO’s International Flavors, 900m2 wellness facilities, and 10 multifunctional meeting rooms. For more information, visit www.leonardo-hotels.nl/the-hague/leonardo-royal-hotel-den-haag-promenade.