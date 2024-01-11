Master Model Builder Jamie-Lee Verhoeff calls on children to help her

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Scheveningen is looking for enthusiastic LEGO® fans between 5 and 10 years old from The Hague.

Master Model Builder Jamie-Lee Verhoeff is putting together an exclusive Kids Crew to help her inspire other children to build creatively with LEGO®.

In addition, Kids Crew members are invited to exclusive events at the attraction and get to assist the Master Model Builder with building assignments. The children will be part of the Kids Crew for a year.

They can apply until Wednesday 17 January 2024 by submitting a video of their own LEGO® masterpiece.

On 31 January 2024, the Kids Crew selection day will take place, where 10 selected little builders will complete various building tasks under Jamie-Lee’s guidance to show what they can do.

At the end of the day, the five children who will be part of the 2024 Kids Crew will be announced.

Jamie-Lee Verhoeff, Master Model Builder LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Scheveningen: “As Master Model Builder, my role is to inspire the little builders of tomorrow to build amazing LEGO® creations. I can use the creativity and help of young LEGO® fans to this end, which creates fun and inspiring interactions. Besides, they speak the language of their peers and together we can make the attraction even more attractive. After all, we value the fact that the attraction gets input from the target group: the children themselves. Together, we can capture our imagination, have fun and learn. I therefore call on all LEGO® fans aged 5 to 10 to sign up for this exclusive team!”

Application process

Parents can register their children until Wednesday 17 January 2024 via the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Scheveningen website. Here, they can fill in an application form and will be asked to share a 30-second video in which the little builder introduces himself or herself, explains why he or she wants to become a member of the Kids Crew and shows a self-made LEGO® creation. Eligible children for the Kids Crew are between 5 and 10 years old and true LEGO® enthusiasts, who enjoy making fun builds. It is also important that the children concerned are available on Wednesday 31 January. On that day, the selection day will take place at LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Scheveningen, during which the children will build various creations under the guidance of Master Model Builder Jamie-Lee Verhoeff.

For more information and registration, see: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/scheveningen/wat-is-er-te-doen/evenementen/kids-crew-2024/

(Application form available in Dutch only)

About LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre is an indoor attraction based on the LEGO® brick. The concept was conceived and designed especially for children. The attraction offers a unique and special place for at least 2 hours of interactive entertainment for children, their families and friends aged 3 to 12. The new attraction features several LEGO® play zones, a creative LEGO® building and testing area, a themed LEGO® ‘attraction ride’, a 4D cinema and MINILAND with highlights from The Hague. There will also be a special classroom where visitors can take a master class from a LEGO® Master Builder. The LEGOLAND® Discovery Centres are developed by Merlin Entertainments. For more information, visit www.legolanddiscoverycentre.nl