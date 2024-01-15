The coalition talks resume with a teambuilding week at a country estate in Hilversum, where the four party leaders try to keep the media and the winter chill from the door. After months of rain, the sub-zero temperatures are welcomed by skaters, but the government’s decision to pump extra gas from Groningen gets a frosty response. The International Court of Justice is called on to intervene in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Marc Overmars’s intimate selfies have a long tail as Fifa bans him from working in football around the world. And we bring you a story of nuclear intrigue and espionage involving a Dutch civil engineer in Iran.

