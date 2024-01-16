Going into this crucial game ADO were sat in third place with a chance to get into an automatic promotion spot as Roda JC, the team ahead of them, were on 39 points but were not playing this weekend meaning the promotion spot, at least temporarily, could be theirs. However, only a win would do for the home side who were sat on 37 points going into the fixture. Their opponents, De Graafschap, a historically mediocre side in the Eerste Divisie, had experienced some success in breaking that mold this season as they were sat in 5th place going into the matchday at the B!NGOAL Stadion. For the home side, it would be crucial to not underestimate their opponents who had a mixed bag in terms of their recent fixtures, losing their most recent game in the KNVB Beker second round to non-league Quick Boys.

De Graafschap took the game to ADO from the start pressuring the home side from the beginning when out of possession and breaking quickly when they regained the ball. Although this sustained pressure slowed down as the first half dragged on, both sides managed to create some goal-scoring opportunities. The first of which fell to David Bosilj who received the ball on the penalty spot and a virtually open goal after a good pass by Simon Colyn, and the De Graafschap number 7 made no mistake by placing the ball into the net to put the away side one-nil up with 16 minutes played. The away side kept up this pressure and Basar Onal doubled the Doetinchem side’s lead after he intercepted a poor pass from ADO defender Daniel Granli, made a darting run inside, and pummeled the ball home into the bottom left corner of the net, past a despairing Coremans. De Graafschap were now two-nil up after just 27 minutes. Fortunately for the home side, they were able to provide some damage limitation, and the score stayed fixed until the half-time break. ADO were now two-nil down at halftime and would need to try to find some way into the game if they were to sustain their good form and move up to third place by the final whistle.

Luckily for the home side, they started as they meant to go on and ADO quickly cut down their deficit to 1 after a ball whipped in from a corner found Silvinho Esajas at the front post who controlled the ball well and put the chance away on 48 minutes. A second key chance fell to ADO on 59 minutes when Daryl Van Mieghem cut inside and crossed a low ball into the box that eventually found Van der Sande who put the ball away to level the score from 2 yards out. Less than 10 minutes later after a poor ball from Graafschap keeper Jansen, Henk Veerman found himself one-on-one with the away side’s shot-stopper and made no mistake by putting ADO one-nil up with 67 minutes played. As it stood ADO were in second place and would need to hold this lead to maintain this spot. However, merely minutes later a ball in from a corner was headed down to Mimoun Mahi who volleyed the ball home from 10 yards out to level the scores once more. Although the level score didn’t last long as ADO kept up the pressure and on 77 minutes after a good, floated ball from out wide was headed in by Joel Ideho who jumped highest and directed the ball to the net and past Jansen to put the home side in front once more. Then, merely 2 minutes later the home side put another one past De Graafschap after Ideho ran to the by-line and pulled the ball back to the edge of the box for Van Mieghem who superbly hit the ball first time and curled it into the top-left corner to give the home side a much needed two-goal cushion to rest their weary head. ADO then masterfully saw out the rest of the game with minimal fuss and the game ended a staggering 5 – 3 for the home side. It was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining games in the Eerste Divisie this season.

The home side will undoubtedly be pleased with this comeback from a 2-goal deficit to a 2-goal victory. ADO will now look ahead to their future games to attempt to solidify their automatic place and attempt to keep Roda JC at arm’s length as they are 1 point behind with a game in hand. ADO’s next game is away on Wednesday against Excelsior Maassluis in the KNVB Beker, a game which Den Haag will expect to win and in doing so qualify for the next round of the cup.

Article: Seth Baker