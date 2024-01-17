The Environment Act (Omgevingswet) will apply from January 1, 2024.

Are you going to build or remodel? Or are your neighbours doing so? Then you need to know about the Omgevingswet.

The rules it contains apply to everyone: companies, organizations, entrepreneurs and citizens.

Why the Omgevingswet?

The Environment Act contains all the rules that apply to the environment in which we live and work, such as homes, stores, office and business premises, roads, canals, canals and parks. The municipality’s environmental plan contains rules about what may be built in the city, how this is done and what the buildings are used for. As of Jan. 1, 2024, this environmental plan will replace the various zoning plans that used to regulate this.

Enter into consultation

Because of the Environment Act, it is important that other people have a say in your plan. In a construction project, for example, these are people who live nearby. Or owners of properties or land next to your construction site. Involve these parties in your plans. And do this before you apply for a permit.

Do you have plans for your own home or property? Involve your neighbors. Think of the construction of a carport, or storage for your bike or scooter. Are your plans not in line with the environment plan of the municipality? Then you are obliged to consult with your neighbors. For example, if you build higher than is allowed in the environmental plan. Or if you want to build a storage for your mobility scooter in a place where this is not allowed.

When you apply for a permit, you must indicate how people have been involved, what this has achieved and what you have done with the questions and comments.

Regulations for building quality control

The Quality Assurance Act (Wkb), like the Environment Act, applies from Jan. 1, 2024. This means that technical building permits will no longer be required for common new construction projects such as a single-family home or simple commercial building. Whether or not a technical building permit is required can be checked in the Omgevingsloket.

Does your project fall under the Wkb? Then the construction part of your project is not part of your permit application. The construction part will then be assessed by your quality assurance agency. You must then report the project to the municipality. Read more on the page Notification Act quality assurance (Wkb notification).

