Avonturenboerderij Molenwaard has been voted ‘Best outing in South Holland’. This was revealed recently in the ANWB election of the ‘Best outings in the Netherlands 2024’.

Representatives of Avonturenboerderij Molenwaard received a gold award during the festive award ceremony las week. The silver and bronze awards this year go to De Tuinderij and Faunapark Flakkee.

Winners Best outing of Zuid-Holland 2024:

Gold award: Avonturenboerderij Molenwaard, Groot-Ammers

Silver award: De Tuinderij, De Lier

Bronze award: Faunapark Flakkee, Nieuwe-Tonge

Over 114,000 votes were cast nationally. A total of 67,531 ANWB members determined who could call themselves the gold, silver and bronze winners in each category (provincial and national). The outings were rated by ANWB members on special offers, facilities, customer-friendliness, atmosphere and value for money.

Comments from visitors about the winner Avonturenboerderij Molenwaard included: “Staff are very friendly and sociable, you immediately feel at home and the children enjoy themselves every time”, “The concept is carried through to the smallest details. We experience a very nice family day there every time!” and “Everything here is geared towards making the children wonder.”

Important when undertaking outings

Research* by the ANWB among 100,000 respondents shows that almost half consider the special offer of outings in their own province important. Buying tickets in advance remains popular, especially among young people. Among 18-29-year-olds, 98 per cent sometimes buy a ticket in advance. Among over-60s, the figure is 83 per cent. For an admission ticket, half of visitors want to spend a maximum of 20 euros and a third are prepared to pay up to 50 euros per person. For parking, visitors are generally willing to pay a maximum of 5 to 10 euros. Sufficient parking is very important for 30 per cent when choosing an outing.

Due to increased living costs, one in three respondents undertake fewer outings. In addition, 30 per cent undertake less expensive outings and 21 per cent opt more often for savings and discount offers. At the same time, there are also respondents (27%) who do not adjust because of the increased costs. Special offers and discounts are of great importance when buying tickets, 54 per cent of the Dutch use them regularly.

A healthy offer in food and drinks is important to 44 per cent of visitors. Although the majority of people do not want to pay extra for this. About one in three Dutch people usually bring their own food to an outing, older people are least likely to bring their own refreshments.

Sustainability is an increasingly important aspect, the majority (70%) take this into account when choosing an outing. What visitors pay most attention to are waste separation, animal welfare and water taps.

Since 2010, the ANWB has organised the election of the ‘Best outing in the Netherlands’. The election is part of ANWB Eropuit. For all winners of the Leukste uitjes per province and the winner of Leukste uitje van Nederland, visit www.anwb.nl/leuksteuitje

The ANWB survey* was conducted by agency Q&A in week 36 to week 38 of 2023. ‘Nicest outing in the Netherlands 2024’ is a representative survey conducted among 100,000 Dutch consumers.

Source & Image: ANWB Press release