Over the weekend, a new natural health centre opened in The Hague, at Badhuisstraat 224.

Founder and CEO, Sandra Delgado Quist, is an accredited Homeopath and Reiki teacher. She spent four years studying at The School of Homeopathy in Stroud, UK, and completed a three year postgraduate course at the Dynamis School for Advanced Homeopathy in Ireland. She completed her Reiki practitioner and teacher training at the Jikiden Reiki Institute in Kyoto, Japan.

Along with an international team of therapists, hailing from India, Romania, Scotland Brazil and beyond, the centre offers a range of treatments, with many of the practitioners covered by both Dutch and International health insurances.

“We are a collective of complementary medicine practitioners who are passionate about our work and recognise that sometimes it takes a community of therapists working together to make lasting changes in our clients’ health. Our long term goal is to bring awareness to people about natural medicine and taking control of their own health. Ideally, we aim to bridge the gap between conventional and complementary medicine,” says Sandra.

“We are excited to offer the following therapies: Homeopathy, Psychology, EMDR, Reiki, Nutrition, Vedic Meditation, Gestalt Counselling, Trauma Sensitive Yoga, Breathwork and Ayurvedic treatments with Maharishi Ayurveda Europe.”

“As part of our commitment to the community, we will offer a free monthly workshop called the ‘Living room chats’ about various health topics affecting people at home and in the workplace. The living room chats are intended to be small informal discussions with at least 2 different therapists offering their perspective on the same topic. In this way, people can educate themselves about the available therapies and can make informed decisions based on what resonates with them. We intend to cover things like Burnout Prevention, Anxiety, Hormonal Health, Men’s health, ADHD and more.”

The monthly workshops will be hosted on the first Thursday or Friday of the month, and will be shared here on The Hague Online events calendar.

For more details, visit thehague-naturalhealthcentre. com.