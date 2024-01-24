As one of the first EU Member States, the Dutch government recently presented a vision on generative AI.

In this vision, the government emphasises the urgent need to take action with a view to the opportunities and challenges of this disruptive and at the same time promising technology.

The vision ties in with a series of investments with of millions of euros already made by research institutions, private enterprises and government, all aimed at bringing the Netherlands more into line with the lightning-paced developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

In the words of Minister for Digitalisation Alexandra van Huffelen, “We wish to retain the values and prosperity of the Netherlands. According to figures from the IMF, in developed economies, up to sixty percent of jobs could be affected by AI. We are unwilling to leave the future socioeconomic security of the Netherlands exclusively in the hands of major tech companies. What is also needed is a government that has ambition and vision based on public values and our objectives: ensuring that everyone can participate in the digital era, everyone can be confident in the digital world and everyone has control over their digital life. By stating our principles now, we will maintain control in the future.”

Principles behind the vision

Through its value-driven approach, the Netherlands has an opportunity to become a leader in Europe and via Europe in the world. The Dutch government has announced its ambition to establish a strong AI ecosystem in the Netherlands and the EU, that offers every opportunity for innovation based on responsible generative AI. We aim to bring this about by encouraging cooperation, for example via the Dutch AI Coalition. We are also creating the necessary conditions for the development and use of generative AI applications, while maintaining our digital open strategic autonomy. With that in mind, the Dutch government has identified four policy principles.

Generative AI in the Netherlands:

1. Must be developed and applied in a safe manner.

2. Must be developed and applied in a fair and equitable manner.

3. Must be at the service of human wellbeing and human autonomy.

4. Must contribute to sustainability and our continued prosperity.

Source and more information: https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2024/01/18/dutch-government-dutch-government-presents-vision-on-generative-ai

Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash