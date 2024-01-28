Geert Wilders went viral with a serieus probleem this week, and he wasn’t alone. Dilan Yesilgöz saw her party cleft in two by the refugee crisis, Amsterdam’s lights went out two days in a row and Schiphol airport delayed its plan to make flights less frequent for a third time. PSV Eindhoven’s winning streak came to an end, while Ajax’s new signing finally overcame the forces of Brexit. Paintballing with wolves was given the go-ahead in Gelderland while smaller animals were forcibly redistributed in Zuid-Holland. And we announce the winner of the highly coveted Ophef of the Year Awards.