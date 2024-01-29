Last Friday marked LEO’s International Flavors’ second anniversary. Over the past few weeks, people were called upon to suggest a loved one who deserved a boost for a positive start to the new year. Those selected were able to dine at the restaurant free of charge.

In honour of the anniversary, chef Sido de Brabander developed a special anniversary menu consisting of four courses. These include internationally oriented dishes as Sticky Chicken from Korea, Moqueca from Brazil and Gamba’s Pil Pil from southern Spain – the most popular dishes in the restaurant from 2023.

Thomas Kortleve, General Manager Leonardo Royal Hotel The Hague Promenade, looks back on a great evening: “We celebrated the second anniversary of LEO’s International Flavors in the midst of people with special stories. As guests have come to expect from us, they were completely pampered this evening too. A special birthday menu was served and it was well received. It was a memorable evening and I see a colourful and culturally rich future for the restaurant!”

TheHagueOnLine editor, Renee Tentori, was there and was interviewed by 070 Online in the following video (in Dutch).

New sushi and cocktail workshop

Starting this year, LEO’s International Flavors is introducing two new workshops to enhance their guests’ culinary skills. Accompanied by experienced chefs, the sushi workshop introduces guests to the Japanese fruit yuzu. They will then learn the techniques for preparing sushi rolls. During the cocktail workshop, one experiences the flavours of the signature drink: LEO’s Gin. Together with the bartenders from LEO’s International Flavors, guests will get to work preparing their own cocktail and accompanying appetisers. The restaurant is open daily from noon to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit: www.leosinternationalflavors.com

About LEO’s International Flavors The Hague

LEO’s International Flavors is a restaurant concept serving dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world. This is all about authentic flavours with a personal touch from Chef Sido de Brabander and his kitchen team. All dishes on the menu are designed for ‘shared dining’: smaller portions that guests can share to explore multiple flavours. With a luxurious modern design, LEO’s restaurant, bar and lounge creates a welcoming atmosphere in a historic setting. The LEO’s International Flavors restaurant concept has also been available at Leonardo Royal Hotel Amsterdam since April 2022.

About Leonardo Royal Hotel The Hague Promenade

The Leonardo Royal Hotel The Hague Promenade is centrally located in The Hague’s international zone, between the Embassy, Scheveningen beach and the city centre. The hotel features 178 luxury rooms and suites, restaurant LEO’s International Flavors, 900m2 of wellness facilities and 10 multifunctional meeting rooms. For more information, visit https://www.leonardo-hotels.nl/the-hague/leonardo-royal-hotel-den-haag-promenade