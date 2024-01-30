The Centre for Sexual Violence (CSG) is a place where victims of an unpleasant sexual experience, online or offline, can receive the help they need: forensic, medical and psychological assistance. The Minister of Justice and Security and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport worked together to provide the additional funds, which will allow the LCSG to further strengthen its core tasks in the coming years.

The National Centre for Sexual Violence has a total of 16 locations throughout the Netherlands. The CSG employs a team of doctors, nurses, the police and other care providers to provide specialist care to the victims of sexual violence. The number of victims that reports to the Centre for Sexual Violence for help has grown annually ever since the centre was formed. This requires an additional effort on the part of Stichting Landelijk Centrum Seksueel Geweld to manage this properly. The additional funds are used to strengthen the LCSG and enables LCSG to align its care even better with the trends and developments among victims who ask for help.

At the same time, an evaluation process is also shaped parallel to this strengthening for the purpose of making a decision in 2026 regarding a sustainable structure of the LCSG and how this should be financed.

Source: additional-funds-for-the-centre-for-sexual-violence

