Over a third of asylum seekers are from Syria
The majority of asylum seekers in 2023 were from Syria, similar to previous years. There were 13 thousand first asylum requests, which is slightly more than in 2022. People from Turkey and Eritrea constitute the other larger groups of asylum seekers. The latter group in particular increased by 72 percent year on year.
Mainly young men apply for first asylum request
Three quarters of asylum seekers submitting their first asylum application in 2023 were men. The percentage was higher among those from Syria and Yemen, at 84 and 83 percent respectively. The majority of asylum seekers were under the age of 35 when applying for asylum. Nearly 3 in 10 of them were even under the age of 18, and nearly half of those from Eritrea were under age.
Slightly fewer family reunifications
In 2023, there were slightly over 10 thousand family member arrivals in the Netherlands; 800 fewer than in the previous year. This is largely due to fewer following family members from Syria and Eritrea arriving in the Netherlands, however, the number from Yemen doubled.
In 2023, 6 in 10 following family members were women, and nearly half of them were aged under 18. Of those from Syria and Yemen, 6 in 10 were under age.
Source & more information: https://www.cbs.nl/en-gb/news/2024/05/more-asylum-requests-and-fewer-following-family-members-in-2023