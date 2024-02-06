The Beeld & Geluid (Sound & Vision) Museum in The Hague will leave Zeestraat from 1 September 2024.

The successful programming and educational workshops around themes such as media literacy and journalism will be continued with partners at locations elsewhere in the city.

In 2019, Sound & Vision took over the Museum for Communication (COMM), known in the past as the PTT Museum. The museum reopened in 2020 with a presentation on media, news and journalism. Due to the corona crisis visitor numbers were disappointing. In addition, the complex licensing system and increased costs such as rent and energy made responsible operation at the

Zeestraat location extremely difficult.

The museum’s goal of promoting news literacy is of great importance in today’s media landscape and deserves attention, especially in The Hague as the heart of our democracy. The activities and collaborations in this field built up in The Hague area will be continued in a different way in the city by working together with partners.

Eppo van Nispen tot Sevenaer, Director of Sound & Vision: “It hurts us, and me as a Hagenees in particular, that we have to leave the beautiful building on the Zeestraat. This brings an end to 95 years of museum history at this location. But it brought us and the city much in terms of cooperation and solidarity with partners and the public. However I look forward to continuing this in a new form, in which we can still be meaningful in The Hague by focusing on media, news wisdom, press and journalism, strengthening democracy.”

Various activities will continue to take place in the building until 1 July 2024, including the My First Smartphone exhibition and programming around the themes of news and journalism.

The museum has built up treasure troves of beautiful collection pieces since 1929. This collection has been owned by Sound & Vision since 2019 and, thanks to the merger, take care of these historical pieces in perpetuity. With the closure of the location on Zeestraat, the entire collection will move to the Beeld & Geluid Museum in Hilversum.