In the autumn of 2024, the Kunstmuseum Den Haag, Netherlands, will present an exhibition about Christian Dior, founder of one of the world’s greatest fashion and couture houses, and his unique legacy.

This retrospective – entitled DIOR – A New Look – was initiated and conceived by the Kunstmuseum and is therefore distinct from previous exhibitions staged abroad. “It will focus on Dior’s design and explore the House’s unique essence, developed during the period 1947-1957, when Monsieur Dior himself was at the helm. His successors have always respected this DNA, conveyed through themes like the New Look, the love of flowers, heroines and strong women, and the Dior Dream, which form the backbone of the exhibition”, explains fashion curator Madelief Hohé.

The Kunstmuseum Den Haag is also launching a dialogue between the vision of the founding-couturier, Christian Dior, and the current Creative Director of Dior women’s collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri. “Her work is given a central role in this exhibition which truly reflects the idea of a New Look, a ‘new vision’,” Madelief Hohé points out. It will also present pieces of costume jewellery, a selection of fashion drawings, iconic images and a focus on women who were important to Christian Dior, as well as those who are important to Maria Grazia Chiuri. The Creative Director is indeed committed to designing for the modern woman, works with female artists and has an eye for the way they see things. The exhibition at the Kunstmuseum not only pays attention to Dior’s famous customers but also to the women who work so hard behind the scenes. These emphases ensure a fresh new look at Dior.

DIOR – A New Look will feature designs from the collection of the Kunstmuseum Den Haag, augmented by exceptional loans from Dior Héritage, but also from Palais Galliera (Musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris), and public and private collections in Belgium, Germany, Monaco and the United States. The exhibition will be accompanied by a Dutch-language catalogue and a children’s art book about the young Christian Dior.