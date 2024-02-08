With the participation of Abdi Nageeye, the 48th NN CPC Loop Den Haag promises to be an extraordinary event, as the fastest road athlete in the Netherlands sets his sights on breaking his own Dutch record in the half marathon on Sunday, March 10.

Nageeye, whose record of 1:00.24 has stood since 2019, achieved this feat in Marugame, Japan. Since then, the 34-year-old athlete has solidified his status as a top international competitor. His silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and his groundbreaking national record of 2:04.56 at the NN Marathon Rotterdam in 2022 showcase his remarkable achievements.

Now, Nageeye is eager to improve his top time in the half marathon, and the NN CPC Loop Den Haag provides the perfect opportunity. Widely considered a favorite for victory, Nageeye’s participation adds an exciting dimension to the event.

The race course has undergone further improvements this year, ensuring optimal conditions for record-breaking performances. Marc Corstjens, responsible for assembling the athlete field, expresses confidence in the potential for new record times.

Should Nageeye succeed in surpassing his Dutch record, the record will return to The Hague, previously held for two decades by Greg van Hest.

The NN CPC Loop Den Haag, annually attracts over 30,000 participants in a vibrant atmosphere.

Besides being a top sporting event, it offers a fun and sporty outing for the entire family, featuring various distances, including the 1 km gro-up Youth Run, NN CPC4ALL of 1 km, gro-up Youth Run of 2.5 km, 5 KM Run, 10 KM Run, and the NN Half Marathon.

Event director Wilbert Lek expresses anticipation for the arrival of top athletes and the participation of thousands of runners in different races, making it a festive occasion for everyone.

As Nageeye continues his journey towards the Olympic Games in Paris next summer, having already met the qualifying time for the Olympic marathon, the NN CPC Loop Den Haag stands as a crucial milestone in his athletic pursuit.

Runners can still register for all parts of the event at NN CPC Loop Den Haag Registration.