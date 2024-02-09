The Netherlands stands behind Ukraine

The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself against Russian aggression. We are actively collaborating with fellow EU and NATO member states and with other like-minded partner countries. Working in concert with as many countries as possible, our aim is to show that this aggression has consequences for Russia, and that the Netherlands stands for freedom and cooperation and rejects the ideology of ‘might is right’.

How will the additional €50 billion support package be used?

The EU has compiled an additional support package for Ukraine worth €50 billion for the period from 2024 to 2027. The package is primarily intended to ensure that Ukraine’s economy and society can continue to function. Funds may be used for recovery and reconstruction, but also to cover wages for hospital staff and civil servants, for example.

A portion may also be spent on reforms that Ukraine needs to carry out in support of its bid for EU membership. Of the total package, €33 billion consists of long-term, low-interest loans. The remaining €17 billion comprises grants to which all 27 EU member states will contribute proportionally.

The EU reached agreement on the support package during the European Council meeting of Thursday 1 February 2024.

How is the Netherlands supporting Ukraine?

The Netherlands is providing weapons, training, equipment and other materials that Ukrainian troops need in order to defend their country. See an overview of military support (in Dutch).

The Netherlands is also providing funds for humanitarian aid, reconstruction, medicines and other goods, support for victims of the war and investigation of violations of international humanitarian law. See an overview of non-military support. The largest portion of this financial support, including the new package, is provided via the EU.

