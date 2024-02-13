From 16 February, the exhibition Pioneers in Ceramics will go on display in Museum Prinsenhof Delft. To celebrate, the museum organises an opening weekend on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February, packed with activities around the ceramic craft.

Go on a guided discovery tour of ceramics in Delft during the ceramics walk. Smell and taste tea made from Chinese porcelain at a real tea ceremony. Or meet four contemporary makers during a flash tour: Yuro Moniz, Rink Schelling, Max Lipsey and Sunwoo Jung each talk about their work and the making process in a different room.

Unique opportunity: recycle your old crockery

Max Lipsey recycles recycled crockery in collaboration with the Circular Department Store. Old crockery pieces are made like new again by sandblasting them. Especially for the opening weekend of Pioneers in Ceramics, the sandblasting machine will move to the museum on Saturday 17 February. Bring your own mug, bowl or cup when you visit the museum and let it shine again! By Max Lipsey, the exhibition also features a table he specially made from shards of Delft Blue from Royal Delft.

Clay with Koos Buster

Koos Buster is another pioneering maker who will be present on the opening weekend to inspire visitors. Together with his daughter, he will give the workshop Clay with Koos. He makes everyday objects such as beer crates and cleaning products in ceramics. On Sunday, he will challenge you to find something in the museum that is not art – and recreate it in clay.

Pleasing to the eye

Ceramics is pre-eminently a subject about which there are many tasty stories to tell. Esther van der Hoorn, curator of the exhibition, will gladly take you along in the exhibition lecture “Lust voor het Oog” about historical trompe l’oeil (deceive the eye) pottery and its relationship with contemporary ceramics.

With all these activities, Museum Prinsenhof Delft also invites visitors to roll up their sleeves themselves and discover the joy of making. Come along and “Take part in Ceramics”!

About Pioneers in Ceramics

The exhibition Pioneers in Ceramics can be seen in Museum Prinsenhof Delft from 16 February to 8 September. Ceramics is hot! A growing vanguard of artists and designers is choosing clay and renewing the craft by pushing the limits of the material. Masterpieces from the historical pottery collection are shown side by side with work by contemporary makers. This creates an exciting dialogue that yields special insights. For while the basic recipe of ceramics has remained the same, the world to which makers respond has changed dramatically. Pioneers in Ceramics captures multiple perspectives and stories and invites visitors to look at the past with a contemporary perspective.

The exhibition has been made possible in part by Gemeente Delft, De Laatste Eer, Mondriaan Fonds, Stimuleringsfonds Creatieve Industrie, Keramiekstichting Smeele Van der Meulen and Stichting Van Achterbergh-Domhof.

About Museum Prinsenhof Delft

Museum Prinsenhof Delft is a versatile and dynamic museum situated in the heart of the historic city centre. The museum tells the story of five centuries of Dutch history and Delft’s special role in it. Three themes closely linked to the city – Delft Blue, Delft Masters and William of Orange – form the basis of the programming. Visitors will be immersed in Delft’s past, art and culture.

www.prinsenhof-delft.nl