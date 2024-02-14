Article: Seth Baker

Photo Mateo Kaiser

ADO’s game against Den Bosch was set to be a cracker from the start with ADO sat in second place on 46 points and FC Den Bosch all the way down in 18th place on 19 points. Three points for the home side would see the storks within one point of the top spot, should other results go their way. Meanwhile, for the traveling Den Bosch fans a win would be needed if they were to look to gain any consolation from what has been so far a dismal season for the blue and white dragons. ADO were in good form going into the game having won 4 of their last 5 league games. The same praise could not be sung for the away side, who had drawn all of their last 4 games, failing to put the ball in the back of the net at all in their last 3.

The game kicked off on an overcast Sunday afternoon, and the tension was palpable in the B!NGOAL Stadion, with both sides eager to get a result from the game. ADO, as always, got off to a strong start with the first glimpse of a chance coming from a breakaway counter and a lovely outside-the-foot through ball by Van Der Sande to Van Mieghem. Although a poor first touch from the 35-year-old winger meant the ball slipped out of his grasp and the chance went begging. The signs were good for ADO and it would be a good omen for things to come. Although the increasingly overcast weather would suggest otherwise, the clouds were looking up for the home side, and after a foul on Asante out wide to the left there was a real chance for ADO to put themselves in front. A well-drilled set-piece resulted in a short pass on the edge of the box to debutant Jan Vlak, who took a touch and rifled the ball into the bottom right corner, past the despairing Hegyi. The new signing had put Den Haag one-nil up after just 15 minutes. The home side kept up the pressure and waves of attacks ensued over the remaining half, on one occasion a superb volley by Justin Che drew a great save from the Den Bosch keeper. While the sides went into halftime with ADO leading by a goal to nil, it was clear that unless drastic changes were made by the away side, the goal margin would only increase.

The home side kept dominating from the outset of the second half and the first 20 minutes were fraught with chance after chance, but the home side couldn’t make the most of these opportunities. That was until the 63rd minute after a corner was whipped in by Van Mieghem who found the head of ADO number nine, Henk Veerman, who made no mistake and headed the ball home to double their lead and give ADO a much-needed two-goal cushion. ADO had yet another chance merely minutes later but a close-range shot by Ideho was saved on the line by Hegyi and the scoreline remained unchanged. However, the Den Bosch defense couldn’t hold back the ADO tide for the remainder of the half, and with just minutes left on the clock, the ball was played through to Henri Koudossou, who placed the ball past the Den Bosch keeper into the bottom right corner to seal the victory for ADO.

These were much-needed three points for the home side to maintain momentum and a title push as results, unfortunately, haven’t gone ADO’s way, and Willem II still maintain their four-point lead, meanwhile, Roda JC are still chasing in third, just two points behind Den Haag. The home side will undoubtedly be looking to their next game, which some pundits labeled the most important game of the campaign for ADO, even before the season began, as the home side are set to face top-of-the-table Willem II. An away game that is set to be a real test for ADO and a six-pointer in determining the title race for this season.

FINAL SCORE

ADO: 3 (Jan Vlak: 15, Henk Veerman: 63, Henri Kodossou: 90+2)

Den Bosch: 0

MOTM: Jan Vlak