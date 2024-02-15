KiCo, the very first co-working kitchen with food lab in The Hague, combines high-quality kitchen facilities with expertise from a close-knit community. KiCo will open its doors on 4 March at Titaan in the Binckhorst, offering 850 square metres of shared kitchens, private production kitchens and an innovation kitchen. The space is designed to facilitate sustainable food professionals at every stage of their development.

KiCo, founded by brothers Samer and Sami Simreen, fulfils a new and important role in low-threshold access to professional kitchen spaces. In doing so, the founders are giving new impetus to the food transition. Samer, with his experience in scaling up from a modest catering company to the largest private caterer in the UAE, brings valuable insights from large-scale industrial catering to retail and events. Sami’s expertise in marketing and innovation strategy for renowned international companies helps KiCo members with a holistic approach to their business growth.

“Building a food business comes with many challenges, especially when working on creative and innovative ideas crucial to the food transition. Our mission is to minimise risk and maximise success by providing not only the physical space, but also a supportive community and easy access to additional expertise,” Sami says.

KiCo’s community can count on workshops and courses for members in collaboration with experts such as innovative chefs-cooks, regenerative farmers and successful food entrepreneurs.

Members can choose different types of memberships:

– Co-working Kitchen: fully equipped shared kitchen space for start-ups

– Private Kitchen: ‘Plug and play’ kitchens for scale-ups and corporate innovation teams

– Innovation Kitchen: fully equipped for recipe development, digital content production and events

– Co-working Space: shared desks for members (included in kitchen membership), but also for food professionals who are not in the kitchen themselves.

The first in The Hague, KiCo offers a fresh and updated option for food entrepreneurs. For more information or to book a tour, visit the KiCo website.

More about the location:

KiCo is located at Titaan, The Hague’s new innovation hub for founders of products or services that contribute to a better future. Titaan is part of the ImpactCity network and offers event spaces, a conference centre, in-house catering and a café for its 600 members and their guests. Through its location in Titaan, KiCo members benefit from a unique and powerful ecosystem of impact-driven entrepreneurs, investors and local government.