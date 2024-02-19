The Government campaign entitled ‘Double secured is double safe’ started earlier this month. This campaign is an initiative of the Ministry of Justice and Security and is intended to encourage Dutch citizens to set up two-factor verification for e-mail and other accounts.

A Central Government survey shows that only one quarter (24%) of Dutch citizens used two-step verification (2FA) for e-mail and 15% with a social media account has set up this security measure, even though this method is highly effective against hacking, one of the most prevalent forms of cybercrime. The new ‘Double secured is double safe’ campaign is intended to encourage Dutch citizens to set up two-factor verification for e-mail and other accounts.

Your e-mail grants access to all manner of things

These days it is possible on many platforms, from social media to webshops, to change a user name and/or password using e-mail. A hacked e-mail account can therefore have major consequences for other accounts and result in financial losses, reputational damage or account theft.

Logging in in two steps

Two-factor authentication is the same as logging in in two steps. You log into a website or app using a combination of forms of authentication: often ‘something you know’ such as your password or PIN code, combined with ‘something you have or are’ such as your telephone or a fingerprint. This means that even if your password is known to a cybercriminal he will still not be able to simply log into your accounts.

Double secured is double safe

The campaign focuses on awareness to encourage setting up a login process consisting of two steps. Recognisable examples illustrate the moments at which someone’s e-mail can be hacked and what the consequences are for other accounts. How you can set up a login process consisting of two steps for the most popular platforms is explained at dubbelzoveilig.nl.

We work together with various partners including DigiHulplijn in order to make logging in in two steps possible for everyone.

Coordinator Bob Bunnik: “As DigiHulplijn, we can be reached by telephone free of charge for all digital questions. We also receive a lot of questions about online safety. Although setting up a two-step login process constitutes an important measure, many people find it very difficult. That is why we are there to support people in understanding and setting up this important security step.”

The kick-off campaign starts on Safer Internet Day

The campaign started on Tuesday 6 February on Safer Internet Day: a day on which attention is devoted worldwide to making the internet a safer and better place for everyone, especially children and young persons.

The campaign started at Nova College in Haarlem. Students are asked at a special ‘Double-check point’ whether they have already set up logging in in two steps for e-mail. They receive assistance if they have not. That assistance is provided inter alia by students who attend the ‘Expert IT systems and devices’ course at Nova College. Cyber Security is an important part of this course.

Over the coming weeks, this ‘Double Check point’ will visit several schools to bring the importance of logging in in two steps to the attention of young persons.

Source: https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2024/02/06/the-start-of-the-double-secured-is-double-safe-campaign-is-intended-to-encourage-dutch-citizens-to-set-up-two-factor-verification-for-e-mail-and-other-accounts