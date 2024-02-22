Upon redemption of a voucher, visitors to Scheveningen can pick a bunch of tulips from the picking gardens on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February 2024.

It will be a colourful thank-you at the start of spring and during the renovation of Scheveningen’s boulevard. With spring approaching, the entrepreneurs of Kurhausplein, the central part on the boulevard and Palace Promenade will provide three picking gardens with more than 25,000 tulips.

Visitors can pick a bunch of tulips in bright colours at Scheveningen on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February between 11am and 4pm (or earlier if all gone).

The three tulip picking gardens can be found on the city and sea side of the Kurhaus and in the Palace Promenade.

Spring break

To participate, visitors need a voucher, which they get when spending 10 euros or more at the catering establishments and shopkeepers at Scheveningen. Vouchers will be issued during the weekend of the spring break (Saturday 24 February and Sunday 25 February) while stocks last. A list of participating businesses can be found via the link below.

Extra activities

The tulip campaign is an initiative of Stichting Buitengewoon Scheveningen, which organises the programme on Scheveningen in cooperation with local entrepreneurs and the Municipality of The Hague. They will also provide extra activities during the boulevard’s renovation so that the seaside resort remains an attractive destination for visitors from home and abroad.

Spring memento

“The entrepreneurs are looking forward to welcoming their (regular) visitors again during the spring break and are happy to give a nice spring memento to thank them for their visit,” said Charlotte Los.

Practical information

Dates: Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February

Time: 11.00-16.00 (op=op)

Locations: Kurhausplein (Kurhaus city side) Boulevard (Kurhaus beach side), Palace Promenade (inside)

Full list of participating venues and shops: www.buitengewoonscheveningen.nl/tulpen

(Featured Photo: Katie Burnett)