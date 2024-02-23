Located in The Hague’s Binckhorst, 247Waves BV is in the process of realising an indoor wavepool – the first in Europe.

After years of research, testing and improvement, this R&D centre (called the SurfPoel) is currently open to potential wavepool buyers and investors.

Executive Director, Joeri Fredriks: “Potential customers who are interested in purchasing a wavepool are welcome to come to our R&D pool in The Hague. This is a crucial part of 247Waves’ business plan. So far, we have received interest from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and beyond Europe.”

“We have a unique technique that offers a low cost solution, small footprint, low operating costs and we use the least energy of all wavepool techniques out there worldwide. We are currently working on improving the waves and tuning the wavepool to its full potential. Keep an eye on our socials and website for updates. Let’s make waves!”.

Those who participated in 24/7Waves’ crowdfunding in 2022 can buy surf hours to the first to come and surf.

The public will have to wait a little longer – investors are currently invited to help take this next step.