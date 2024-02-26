Kim Putters begins his quest to form a new cabinet by wargaming the 501 permutations put forward by Pieter Omtzigt.

The mayor of The Hague asks if the city “missed signals” about the riots that engulfed an Eritrean community event at the weekend.

Scientists in Delft make a breakthrough in battery technology that shouldn’t be taken with a pinch of salt.

In sport, Irene Schouten shocks the world of speed skating by announcing her retirement while Femke Bol continues to set new standards on the athletics track.

And we pay our last respects to a guru of the Elfstedentocht and the seldom seen grootkopboloogwants.