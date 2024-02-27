Last week, it was announced that Verkeersveiligheid Groep Nederland and Rijvaardigheidscentrum Lelystad will from now on continue under one name: Verkeersveiligheid Groep Nederland (VVGN). Indy Dontje (owner and managing director), Collin Bell (commercial director) and Elke de Leeuw (P&O and operations director) announced this through the unveiling of the new logo on the model of the driving safety centre in Madurodam.

This joining of forces will create in Lelystad the institute for road safety issues, strengthening VVGN’s mission to make Dutch traffic safer. In this context, VVGN, as a founding partner, took the lead last year in launching the Stop Traffic Accidents Alliance, an initiative aimed at reducing the number of traffic accidents in the Netherlands.

Largest road safety institute in the Netherlands

“The joining of forces between Rijvaardigheidscentrum Lelystad and Verkeersveiligheid Groep Nederland (VVGN), and the fact that VVCR- Prodrive ceased operations on 1 January last, creates the Netherlands’ largest traffic safety institute in Lelystad,” said Indy Dontje. “With our various areas of expertise, we ensure road safety in the Netherlands every day. We are therefore seen as the authority on road safety. We make traffic safer and I am enormously proud of that!”, the managing director continued.

The activities offered by VVGN each maintain their own specialisation. VVGN can therefore be contacted for various business traffic issues, traffic policy, company outings and events, as well as private training courses. These include a range of areas of expertise, ranging from emergency service training to defensive driving and skid courses. These areas of expertise are grouped into different divisions: Driving Training Emergency Services, Driving Proficiency Centre Lelystad, e-Driver and Events & Promotions.

Alliance Stop Traffic Accidents

Last November, Verkeersveiligheid Groep Nederland together with e-Driver Solutions launched the Stop Traffic Accidents Alliance. This is a unique partnership in the Netherlands that offers a concrete and effective solution to reduce the number of traffic accidents. In recent years, the number of deaths and injuries in traffic has been higher than ever before. As many as 430,000 people are involved in traffic accidents every year in the Netherlands, according to figures from Smart Traffic Accident Reporting. VVGN would like to change this. The Alliance Stop Traffic Accidents can now count on support from Allianz, Shell Mobility Services, HersenStrijdFonds, PPG and ENERCON.

For more information, see: https://verkeersveiligheidgroep.nl/

Featured image: Collin Bell (commercial director), Elke de Leeuw (P&O and operations director) and Indy Dontje (owner and general manager) unveil the new logo on maquette at Madurodam © Yvonne Apeldoorn