The actor is the first special guest to be announced for the upcoming summer edition of the pop culture event at the Jaarbeurs.

Scottish actor David Tennant is coming to Heroes Dutch Comic Con. Tennant, best known for his role as the tenth Doctor in “Doctor Who”, is the first special guest to be announced for the three-day event. On June 21, 22 and 23, 2024, the pop culture event will open its doors at the Jaarbeurs Utrecht for their summer edition, which for the first time will also take place on Friday night for a modified program. David Tennant will be present on both Saturday and Sunday.

David Tennant is a celebrated actor with three decades of experience in television, film, theater and radio. His role as the tenth (and later fourteenth) Doctor in the long-running sci-fi television series “Doctor Who” marked his worldwide breakthrough. The series tells the story of The Doctor traveling through time and space with a companion to save the universe from many threats. Tennant starred in more than 60 episodes in the show’s current run and received multiple awards for his role, including a BAFTA for Best Actor. Last year, he returned as the fourteenth Doctor in several episodes.

Recently, the actor starred as the loose-living demon Crowley opposite Michael Sheen in the television series “Good Omens,” a 1990 film adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic book. Also, the Scot lent his voice to droid Huyang in Star Wars’ “Ahsoka” and “The Clone Wars”. One can also recognise him from his other impressive performances of Barty Crouch Jr. in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, detective Alec Hardy in the BAFTA award-winning crime series “Broadchurch”, and as supervillain Kilgrave in the Marvel television series “Jessica Jones”, among others.

David Tennant will be at the event at the Jaarbeurs on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22. Fans can take photos with him, get an autograph from him and ask him questions during the Q&As on the main stage. Photobooth tickets are available in the organisation’s online ticket shop.

Extended summer edition

The upcoming summer edition of the largest comic con in the Netherlands will be bigger than ever. For the first time, the event will be extended with an extra evening. Besides the usual Saturday and Sunday that fans are familiar with, this time the event will also open its doors on Friday evening for a select number of Heroes Dutch Comic Con fans. During this evening, they can enjoy a modified and exclusive programme.

Early bird ticket sale

On Friday 1 March, the Early Bird ticket sale for the summer edition will start. At noon, the very first tickets will go on sale at a reduced rate. There is a limited edition available, while supplies last.

https://www.dutchcomiccon.com/