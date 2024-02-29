HTM, like many sectors, is struggling with a staff shortage. It is therefore unavoidable that frequencies will be reduced on a number of tram lines from 11 March. Adjustments will also take place on a number of bus lines from 16 March.HTM is taking this temporary measure to ensure as best as possible that passengers can count on bus and tram at the indicated time. For the time being, HTM expects these adjustments to remain in force until October.

Jaap Bierman, general manager HTM: “An unpleasant measure to take, but this is the wisest thing to do. We are struggling with a shortage of driving staff in particular. We had less inflow of new employees at the end of last year, despite our recruitment efforts. On the contrary, more employees left our company than we were able to hire. To guarantee a reliable timetable to our passengers as well as to continue to provide good working conditions for our current driving staff, we are adjusting the timetable.”

Adjustments

At various routes and times, trams and buses will run at lower frequencies and passengers may experience more congestion. “It is important, however, that HTM maintains all bus and tram lines. Also, the return of our night buses will continue as usual from 26 April 2024. In our new HTM app, travellers can look up the current timetable quickly and easily.”

Optimistic

Regarding the future, Bierman is optimistic: “We concluded a nice new collective labour agreement in December 2023 and it already seems to be cautiously bearing fruit. We are seeing increased interest in becoming a bus driver, tram driver or mechanic. Our training capacity has now been greatly increased, but it still takes several months of training before someone is employable as a bus driver or tram driver. Furthermore, we will continue to train employees who wish to do so to drive a tram in addition to their job as a bus driver, for instance. With that, we are working hard to ensure that we can deploy employees flexibly.”

Timetable adjustments March 2024

Image: HTM