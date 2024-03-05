Michelle Hoeneveld (35) is the new General Manager of Merlin Entertainments’ three attractions in the Haaglanden region: LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Scheveningen, SEA LIFE Scheveningen and Peppa Pig World of Play Leidschendam.

Hoeneveld has over ten years of experience within Merlin Entertainments, including as Operations Manager at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam and as General Manager at LEGO® Discovery Centre Brussels, SEA LIFE Helsinki and SEA LIFE Blankenberge.

After four successful years abroad, Hoeneveld returns to the Netherlands, where she will continue her role as General Manager in The Hague. Hoeneveld is looking forward to contributing to the success of these locations and working with the talented team to offer guests unforgettable experiences.

For more information, visit www.legolanddiscoverycentre.nl.