Last week, five promising DJs showed their talent to a professional jury in the Paard. And the winner is… AFRITUDE!

Valentijn Schulz of The Hague University of Applied Sciences organises the annual HI The Hague Student DJ Contest: “Never before have we had so many women behind the decks – super entries that The Hague is going to hear a lot from. The DJs are showing a whole new sound: varied styles and wonderfully danceable. It’s going to be a party in the Student Area of the Liberation Festival on Malieveld on 5 May.”

“I’m Danischka, and I spin as a DJ under the name AFRITUDE. I study European Studies at De Haagse Hogeschool and also spend a lot of time DJing and everything that comes with it. I grew up with music and DJing, as my father is also a DJ. I had my first DJ lesson when I was 8 years old and over the years, my love for the profession has continued to grow. My favourite hobby is of course DJing, which will hopefully grow into a great career. Together with my sister, I form a DJ duo under the name ‘DJs With AFRITUDE’. Because I started DJing young, I have already built up quite a lot of experience, especially at school parties in The Hague and the surrounding area.”

The finalists and former finalists will spin at the HI The Hague Student Experience at the Bevrijdingsfestival Den Haag on 5 May. Around 16.00, we expect Mayor Jan van Zanen there, who will have a meet & greet with this breeding ground of talent.

Would you like to participate too?

The Student DJ Contest produces sensational new talents every year. Every year, up-and-coming DJs show their worth to a professional jury. The special prize: becoming famous in The Hague and the surrounding area!

The Student DJ Contest is an event by HI The Hague

The Hague is an attractive student city with more than 35,000 (full-time) college and university students from the Netherlands and abroad. For years to come, The Hague will be their home. To welcome the students to the city, HI The Hague organises activities throughout the year to meet and discover the nice places in The Hague. Festivals, party, music, art, theatre, film, drinks and eating together. But also language, sports and health. And this Student DJ Contest. In short: fun and serious!

HI The Hague is an initiative of Platform Student & City. This platform is a collaboration between all higher education institutions in The Hague, the municipality of The Hague and students and student organisations. The aim is to optimise the student climate and facilities for all students in The Hague. All activities in The Hague for students can be found in the student app Studar.