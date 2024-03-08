The lighting in the Spoortunnel, part of the Sijtwendetunnel (N14) in Leidschendam-Voorburg, will be changed from Sunday 10 March 21:00 until Saturday 23 March 06:00. During this period, the tunnel in the direction of The Hague will be closed during the week from Sunday 21:00 to Saturday 06:00.

The tunnel will be open in both directions on weekends. During the week, motorists are advised to take into account an additional travel time of 10 to 30 minutes.

Diversions

During the work on the railway tunnel towards The Hague, traffic will be diverted as follows:

Within Leidschendam-Voorburg and The Hague, traffic is diverted via Monseigneur van Steelaan, Hofzichtlaan and Bezuidenhoutseweg.

From the north

Traffic on the A4 from Amsterdam is diverted via the A44

Traffic on the A4 from Leidschendam will be diverted via the Prins Clausplein junction and the A12

From the east

Traffic on the A13 from Delft is diverted via the Rijswijk exit (7) and the Rotterdamsebaan

Traffic on the A12 from Utrecht will be diverted via the Prins Clausplein junction and the A12

Traffic from Nootdorp/Leidscheveen-Ypenburg will be diverted via the A12

From the south

Traffic on the A4 from Delft/in the direction of Scheveningen is diverted via the N211 connection

Traffic on the A4 from Rijswijk is diverted via the Den Haag Centrum exit (9) and the Rotterdamsebaan