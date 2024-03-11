Abdi Nageeye won the half marathon as part of the 48th NN CPC Run The Hague on Sunday, setting a Dutch record. The Netherland’s best road athlete won the opening classic half marathon race completing it in 1.00.21. In doing so, despite bowel and hamstring problems, he improved his own record by three seconds.

Ethiopian Charlie Kedir (1.00.48) and Israel’s Tadesse Getahon (1.01.01) joined Nageeye on the podium of honour. Khalid Choukoud, ambassador of the NN CPC Loop Den Haag in his hometown, finished in sixth place as the second Dutchman in 1.03.31. He was 25 seconds ahead of Tom Hendrikse.

Among the women, Susan Chembai from Kenya triumphed in a PR of 1.07.12. Lornah Kiplagat’s course record (1.06.56) remained out of reach. Germany’s Katharina Steinruck captured second place (1.09.58). Finishing third, was Dutch competitor Anna Luijten. The reigning national champion in the half and full marathon, improved her time, completing in 1.10.39. A year ago, she set her personal record of 1.12.12.

Nageeye was not the only athlete to run a Dutch record at the NN CPC Loop Rotterdam. So did 76-year-old Rietje Corstens from Bergen op Zoom. In the women 75+ category, she set a time of 1.59.22.