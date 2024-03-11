More than 100 days after the election, there are cautious signs that the four parties who have been bickering since December might be ready to start talking about forming a government. Meanwhile, the outgoing government is battling to keep international employers like ASML and Boskalis in the country. Venlo is hiring Croatians who don’t speak Dutch to drive its buses to solve a shortage of personnel. We explain how Amsterdam’s tram operator tried to invoice Germany after the Second World War for transporting Jews to the death camps. And in sport, Quincy Promes is involved in a high-speed dash from justice in Dubai, while Femke Bol and Max Verstappen are unstoppable on their respective tracks.

https://soundcloud.com/ dutchnewsnl/the- europapapapegaaipimpampetje- edition-week-10-2024