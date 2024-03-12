Amare opened its doors more than two years ago. The largest cultural building in the Netherlands in a prime location in the centre of The Hague fulfils its cultural and business ambitions. The acoustics of the Concert Hall are nationally and internationally praised. The versatile program attracted more than 300,000 visitors for 1,311 activities last season. Amare is also the first complete sustainably built cultural complex in the Netherlands.

Leontien Wiering, interim director of Amare:

“ Amare has been open for two years and we are so happy to see how the building is coming more and more to life. The dreamed place where people come together for music and dance is now real. In recent months we have increasingly seen sold-out halls, the Brasserie is open daily and the activities of Open Amare ensure a flow of visitors and meetings.”

What did the visitors come for?

The majority of visitors attended a cultural programme. The program of Amare and house companies Residentie Orkest and Nederlands Dans Theater attracted 220,503 visitors. The free Open Amare’s program which takes place in the public spaces attracted 48,065 visitors. In addition, there were several hundred commercial events, educational activities and many guided tours.

Open Amare

Since its opening, Amare has steadily developed into a vibrant centre, where people come for performances and concerts in the halls, but also for activities in the public spaces. Together with local partners, Amare offers a diverse and free offer for everyone under the name Open Amare. At Open Amare the creative energy of The Hague is given a stage: there are lunch concerts by the students of the Royal

Conservatory, the relaxed movements of Dao Lu, salsa for the elderly and jazz in Brasserie Amare. There are also regular exhibitions and installations on display. Open Amare is about doing and participating and all programs are free of charge.