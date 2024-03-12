NLV B.V., a sustainable asset manager in Dutch real estate, has signed a long-term lease agreement with Bouwinvest for the lease of approximately 850 m² of office space in World Trade Center The Hague.

The real estate asset manager moved into WTC The Hague on 1 January and chose the prominent multi-tenant complex partly because of its sustainable character and a wide range of high-quality facilities such as various catering outlets, a gym and conference centre. In addition, the building has a BREEAM In-Use ‘Excellent’ certificate.

WTC The Hague offers approximately 42,000 m² of office space and is located on Prinses Beatrixlaan in The Hague. Eveline Steenbergen, Managing Director of WTC The Hague, is delighted with the newest tenant: “The Bouwinvest Office Fund (owner of WTC The Hague and WTC Rotterdam) sets the bar high. WTC The Hague is already a very sustainable office building, and we still have great ambitions for sustainability in the future. Furthermore, we also value top facilities and high building quality. The two WTCs are the very best examples of this. It is great to see that with this vision and strategy we also manage to attract tenants who value sustainability just as highly.”

NLV is a new real estate asset manager for pension funds PMT, Rail & OV and Bpf Koopvaardij. With this formation, they are pooling their real estate expertise and increasing their clout in direct Dutch real estate. The organisation manages around EUR 5 billion. It focuses on providing long-term stable returns for its pension participants.

The transaction was brought about by CBRE who advised landlord Bouwinvest in collegial cooperation with Nadorp Bedrijfsmakelaars. NLV was advised by Cushman & Wakefield and supervised for the installation (design & build).

About WTC The Hague

World Trade Center The Hague is the central meeting place for both regional and international business in the Haaglanden region. Besides the office and conference facilities, WTC The Hague provides an NH four-star hotel, Albert Heijn to go, childcare, Njoy gym with wellness, beauty salon Chris Beauty Bar, flats, various catering facilities including Italian restaurant Donna and an Art Gallery. The building is home to several leading international trade promotion agencies. All this, together with its good location at walking distance from The Hague Laan van NOI Station, Central Station and the Randstadrail, make WTC The Hague an optimal business location.

WTC The Hague: together we connect.

Meer informatie: www.wtcthehague.com.